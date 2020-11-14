New is always the fad, but local organizations had their eyes on used items this weekend.
Keep Blount Beautiful on Saturday hosted an America Recycles Day drive-thru collection at First Baptist Church of Maryville, 202 West Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville. The event, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., collected items considered difficult to recycle in order to properly recycle or reuse them.
Multiple organizations took up items on Saturday, including E-Cycle of Knoxville, Goodwill, Maryville Lions Club, My Frugal Home and Keep Blount Beautiful itself. Each group collected differing types of items; E-Cycle took appliance-focused items such as laptops, cables, wires and monitors, while My Frugal Home collected fabric, craft supplies, board games and more.
Goodwill took up clothes and shoes, blankets, DVDs and more, and Maryville Lions Club collected eyeglasses. Keep Blount Beautiful collected reusable bags deemed to be in good condition.
Shred-It also provided a chance for secure documents to be shredded and recycled. Items not accepted as donations included paint, hazardous household waste, household recycling, furniture and lightbulbs.
The Tennessee Valley Authority sponsored the event.
Keep Blount Beautiful Executive Director Brittney Whipple told The Daily Times that 205 total households donated items during Saturday’s event. She said more counting needs to be done to reveal the other item statistics, and she will be notified sometime soon of the information.
“But (it was) a lot,” Whipple said.
Keep Blount Beautiful is a non-profit organization dedicated to community improvement. It routinely hosts events to serve that cause, including its upcoming Townsend Community Cleanup and Giving Tuesday 2020 efforts on Nov. 21 and Dec. 1, respectively.
Keep Blount Beautiful’s website states that its “mission is to encourage and educate Blount County residents to take action to improve and beautify their community.”
The organization is a local affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, and since America Recycles Day is a key focus for Keep America Beautiful, the day has become of annual importance for Keep Blount Beautiful as well.
“What we do specifically is a collection event,” Whipple said.
Keep Blount Beautiful holds such a collection every year, aiming each time for a day around Nov. 15, the date of America Recycles Day, as well as a very similar event for Earth Day in April. The organization reaches out every year to each company or group that takes up donations.
If the donated items are still in good condition and work, they will be reused. Otherwise, they will be broken down and recycled.
“With our America Recycles Day event, the whole goal is to get things recycled versus thrown away, or reused instead of thrown away … Another thing is to prevent dumping,” Whipple said. “Because a lot of things that are dumped are the things that we would collect today. So that’s kind of the two main goals of the event.
“Waste reduction and proper waste disposal is a big part of our mission. So that’s what this event aimed to do.”
