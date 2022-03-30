It seems word has gotten out over the years regarding Keep Blount Beautiful's Earth Day Recycling collection events that are typically held twice each year.
Back in April 2021, KBB Executive Director Brittney Whipple said there were 215 cars that came through to drop off things like computers and flat screen TVs. Then, months later in November, that increased to 345 cars.
"A lot of people come to this event," she said. Most are dropping off old electronics. The list of accepted items includes anything from audio/visual equipment to cell phones, servers, circuit boards, laptops, printers/scanners and other home electronics. "Basically anything with a cord," Whipple said.
The opportunity to rid yourself of these unwanted items comes Saturday, April 2, from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. at Maryville First Baptist Church. Various volunteers and businesses will be there collecting more than just your outdated computers and telephones.
That includes My Frugal Home, a home business which was started by Maryville's Erin Huffstetler years ago. Her entire family, including husband and two daughters, create one-of-a-kind products using things most of us would throw away.
Huffstetler's wish list includes fabric, batting, ribbon, vintage sheets, used candles, trading cards, lighting sconces and globes, chandeliers, magnets, seeds, gift bags, old jeans, board games, mugs, yardsticks and canning jars to name a few.
"I do a ton of sewing," this mom said. She can take old quilts and make pencil pouches or stretch them across canvas for art to hang on the wall. Reader's Digest books become journals. Some people bring her stuff not on her list to see if she can come up with more creative ideas.
The Huffstetlers take a trailer to the event for collecting. Huffstetler said it takes her a week to go through everything, sort and then store for later use.
People are just glad that someone wants what they no longer need, she said, and that it gets turned into something by someone local.
This Earth Day Recycling collection is in celebration of the Blount County Great American Cleanup, an initiative that encourages residents to take action to improve and beautify their community, Whipple said. Tennessee Valley Authority is the sponsor for BCGAC.
Whipple added that KBB is now a participant in both the Colgate Oral Care Recycling Program and Brita Recycling Program through TerraCycle. They will be accepting used Brita filters and any brand of empty toothpaste tubes at the Saturday recycling event.
Secure documents will be accepted from households only for shredding. There is a $15 charge to recycle CRT monitors and flat-screen TVs.
Goodwill will be collecting clothes and shoes, along with housewares, luggage, blankets, towels DVDs, CDs and books. All must be in good condition. The Maryville Lions Club will be taking eyeglasses and cases. KBB needs reusable bags in good condition.
Whipple pointed out this is not a household waste recycling event. No paints, other chemicals, light bulbs or glass will be accepted, she said.
The event is a drive-up, so drivers do not have to get out of their vehicles. Whipple said the largest crowds are during the early hours. "It can get congested but we do our best to keep the line moving," Whipple said.
Huffstetler said she looks forward to this event every year. People who have dropped off items are now customers of My Frugal Home. She can't wait to see what people bring to challenge her creativity.
