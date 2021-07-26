Keep Blount Beautiful’s board and staff entered the organization’s new fiscal year July 1. The county-based organization now has voted in its board executives.
The 2021-22 elected executive board includes Tim Wirtz of PKA Marketing, president; Dawn Garren of The Ziegenfelder Company, vice president; Cynthia Garder of Maryville College, secretary; and Hannah Shinall of 21st Mortgage, treasurer.
“This is an exciting time for us at Keep Blount Beautiful,” said Brittney Whipple, the organization’s executive director. “We are bringing the organization back to the forefront of Blount County, we are working closely with neighboring counties and we are thrilled to have so many community leaders involved and driving our initiatives.
The remainder of the Keep Blount Beautiful Board includes Angela Harris of Maryville College, Caitlin Hoy of Arconic, Sara Slovak of DENSO Manufacturing, Tim Phillips of city of Maryville, Jeffrey Headrick of Blount County Highway Department, and Laurie Pullins, Laura Beth Denton of Allevia Technology and Megan Robertson, all of the Blount mayor’s office.
Keep Blount Beautiful currently has board positions open, and those interested should email Whipple at keepblount@gmail.com.
To become involved, visit the Upcoming Events tab at www.KeepBlountBeautiful.org for a list of volunteer opportunities and events. Volunteers and community participation are needed for upcoming events including the Friendsville Community Cleanup on Sept. 11, Dash for Trash at Blackberry Farm Brewery on Sept. 25, America Recycles Day on Oct. 23, and the Little River Run 5K on Nov. 13.
Community members also can get involved with Keep Blount Beautiful through programs such as Adopt-A-Mile and environmental education. For more information, visit the Programs tab at www.KeepBlountBeautiful.org.
