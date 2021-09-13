The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development will host a job fair at the Blount County Public Library on Thursday as part of Keep TN Working Week.
Keep TN Working Week kicked off Monday and is part of the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development's effort to "focus on the hiring momentum across the state that is putting Tennesseans back into the workforce," the agency said in a press release Monday.
The event in total will include nearly two dozen job fairs across the state that are designed to "connect Tennesseans with the skills and opportunities necessary to secure meaningful employment."
The Blount County job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 16, at the public library, 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville.
Knox County also will host a job fair 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at the Knoxville's Community Development Corporation office.
