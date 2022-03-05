Friendsville residents will see a 15% increase reflected on their water bill beginning in May. The city’s board of commissioners voted unanimously for the rate increase during their Thursday meeting in order to keep their water fund out of a deficit.
The Friendsville board’s last increase to water rates was in 2013. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation calculator, $30 in 2013 is the equivalent of $36.63 in January 2022. The 15% increase on $30 is $34.50.
Friendsville Mayor Andy Lawhorn said maintenance work on water tanks has cost $70,000 to $80,000, and with the rising cost of materials, the next water project could reach six figures.
“Fifteen percent is not going to work for this rate increase,” Lawhorn said. “We need to be looking at this rate increase, starting next year with another rate increase with a very small, incremental amount. It needs to be addressed in the budget workshop every year, what the water rates need to be.”
The minimum water bill in Friendsville is currently $30.98, and a 15% increase will bring it to $35.63.
If rates were increased by a small percentage each year, like half of 1%, prices would raise by increments of about 20 cents.
“We’re just going to have to bite the bullet,” Commissioner Sandy Bell said.
“We’re not biting the bullet,” Lawhorn responded, “we’re just running the system how we’re mandated to run it. We can’t run it in the red.”
“What people need to understand too is it’s not a profit here,” another commissioner said. “I mean we’re not raising a 15% water increase for a profit. Look at our numbers, you’ll see that there isn’t a profit.”
Instead of raising the rates for the April billing cycle, the board voted on a two-month gap between the decision and the rate change to make sure water customers aren’t “blindsided.”
Board members mentioned that if they didn’t act now to raise the water rate, the state of Tennessee could force their hand.
Internal audit
The decision to increase the cost of water coincided with the Friendsville government internal audit review by Rodefer Moss & Co., PLLC. The audit returned four findings that the board needed to correct. One of the four was failure to conduct a water inventory count.
Nicole Swint, of Rodefer Moss & Co., said the water inventory finding had already been corrected. It and another finding for failure to provide purchase orders (POs) adhering to board policy were of lesser severity, as defined by the auditor.
Lawhorn was adamant that Friendsville is now providing POs for any purchases, even though the board’s policy requires POs only on purchases greater than $50.
The two severe two findings were for inaccurately recording proprietary and grant receivables and revenue. Swint said both originated from recording receivables within the wrong timeframe.
The proprietary finding was because one month’s water billing cycle was included in the wrong fiscal year, and the grant finding was due to grant monies recorded as received in the wrong fiscal year.
New lines
In other business, the board discussed potentially applying for a low-interest loan to complete a second phase on sewage and water lines in downtown Friendsville. The loan would cover $1.5 million in improvements that the board hopes would bring more businesses to the downtown area. The first phase of the project was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Lawhorn stood at the public podium, to address the Blount County Board of Commissioners during its Feb. 17 meeting to ask for support and note Friendsville’s need for the improvements. Blount approved a $20.1 million appropriation from ARPA to improve water and sewage lines throughout the county during that meeting.
On Thursday, Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department’s Steve Hargis asked the board for details about the federal funded project. One question Hargis raised was whether or not a water line would be included, which Lawhorn confirmed and added that it would allow for fire hydrants every 1,000 feet.
“Hurry up, that’s all I can say,” Hargis responded.
