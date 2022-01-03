Khloe Aaliyah Rogers isn't even a week old and she's already left a legacy in Blount County.
The 7-pound, 10.6-ounce baby is the latest Baby New Year, a title bestowed on the first child born at Blount Memorial Hospital each year. She arrived at 2:55 p.m. Jan. 1 to parents Kasie and Tanner Rogers of Tellico Plains.
"We have started a new year out a little more special than normally and we feel very blessed," Kasie Rogers told The Daily Times in a Facebook message.
BMH announced the birth Sunday. As is tradition, it gave Khloe and her family presents, including a gift basket, a Baby New Year onesie and a blanket from the Blount Memorial Foundation, to celebrate the moment and commemorate her place in history.
"Welcome baby Khloe, and congrats to the Rogers family!" BMH said in a Facebook post.
BMH notes the first baby born there every year, producing a long line of Baby New Years, each with their own unique story and lineage.
The 2021 Baby New Year was Thomas Red Chism, a 6-pound, 8.9-ounce baby boy born at 11:17 a.m. to parents Shannon Scott and Alex Chism-Hopper of Greenback. His family called him "the best thing that could have happened to start the New Year" after the world faced hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2020, Major Joseph Moore was born at 6:26 a.m. to parents Corina and Eli Moore, earning his place as that year's Baby New Year.
Khloe Rogers is just the fourth girl Baby New Year since 2012, according to The Daily Times archives. She joins a group of Baby New Years born to Tellico Plains parents that includes Curtis Joe Maddox, born in 2008 to Michelle and James Maddox, and Courtney Dawn Morgan, born in 1990 to Sandra and Robert Morgan.
Courtney Morgan holds the record of the latest-arriving Baby New Year; she was born at 4:23 p.m. on the second day of the year.
