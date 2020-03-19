Changes from the COVID-19 pandemic are settling in at the most visited national park in the nation, even as plans to make visitor changes at Cades Cove move forward.
Great Smoky Mountain National Park officials are wary about the future, even as visitors are still flocking to the park via U.S. Highway 321.
GSMNP spokeswoman Dana Soehn told The Daily Times about a 2020 pilot program under consideration at Cades Cove: closing the attraction's loop road to vehicles each Wednesday.
The public was invited to comment and Soehn said she's received at least 2,200 responses thus far. Congestion has been an issue for a while and closing the Cove to drivers for part of a day on Saturdays and Wednesdays is becoming less and less feasible.
Soehn said operational changes like these mean there is a consequence to local communities. Park officials have reached out to Townsend and other gateway cities about how changes might affect each area.
Pandemic changing GSMNP's 2020
"This is all pre-coronavirus," Soehn said. "Clearly we are experiencing something that is going to affect visitation in and around this area. It hasn't yet, but I think it's coming."
That impending change already is stalling plans to change operations at Cades Cove. Public meetings on the no-vehicle Wednesdays were set for April.
They are now canceled.
And while the park remains open, it's also managing its personnel in light of the virus.
"I think we're going to be very much like our communities: We're going to be ... impacted by what happens with our own staff," Soehn said. "It's moving so quickly now that I think making any predictions about what our work plans are like for the rest of the year would be making fiction."
Travelers already canceling reservations
Backlash from pandemic escalations is not only throwing a wrench in park development plans.
It's hurting the Smokies tourism industry as well.
"This is new ground for all of us," Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell said. "I have been on the phone with Townsend accommodations today and I've still got many more to talk to; there is a consistency where they're all getting cancellations."
Mitchell said the partnership is trying to fight this, however, and after it put out a press release encouraging people to come and practice social distancing in the Smokies, they've seen some response.
Camping, RVs, cabins and other outdoor amenities the park provides are ideal and even preferable to other vacation spots during widespread social change.
"I think we're seeing some people getting that message and perhaps changing their plans and coming here, but overall, there has been a decrease in tourism at this time when we were looking to see more people here because of spring break."
As pandemic responses evolve, she added, the partnership is following governments' lead in shaping a tourism response. But business owners who rely on spring beak revenue are hurting.
"I think everybody feels like they've just been kicked in the gut," Mitchell said, adding hearts are breaking for small businesses right now. "What is the new normal? Who's going to be here when this is over? Who's going to survive?"
The Tennessee Department of Health reported Blount County's first positive case of the virus Friday. Tennessee alone saw a 68% increase in cases the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.