Blount County Commissioner Rick Carver was released Sunday from Emory Transplant Center in Atlanta after what he said was a successful kidney transplant three days earlier.
Carver’s five-year wait for a donated kidney ended when Alcoa Police Officer and friend Joey Beasley volunteered to donate one of his kidneys.
Even though he and Carver were not a blood match, Beasley volunteered to give up one of his kidneys anyway — to another, unknown patient whose life depended on a transplant.
The kidney paired donation, also called a kidney exchange, means Beasley’s donated kidney could save a stranger’s life while another stranger potentially saved Carver’s.
“My surgeons are very happy,” Carver said by phone Friday. “I have a long road to go. No lifting anything above 10 pounds for two months to allow things to heal. I have new guidelines on diet. But everything’s good. It’s just a new lease on life.”
Beasley was discharged from the transplant center Friday.
Because of privacy rules, neither Carver, 53, nor Beasley, 42, know anything about the donor and recipient, respectively.
“I’m hoping years from now that all four of us can get together and say, ‘Hey,’” Carver said.
Carver will spend the next two months in Atlanta staying with friend Larry Boardman, who attended Maryville High School with Carver in the 1970s.
Boardman is the uncle of Beasley’s wife, Lauren, and the reason Carver became friends with the Beasley family.
Carver’s kidney function had steadily declined since the early 1990s. Back then, he was running virtually every day for weekend 10Ks and half-marathons and experienced back pain. It was an undiagnosed blood clot in the renal vein, and it ultimately reduced his kidney function to 10%. Kidney function needs to be at least 60%, Carver said.
He doesn’t know when he’ll return to his job as a respiratory therapist at Blount Memorial Hospital. Had he not received a new kidney, he would have needed dialysis to survive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.