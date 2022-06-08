After a two-year gap because of the pandemic, Maryville College alumni and friends are back this week donating their time and talents to the campus.
Since Tuesday, June 7, about 80 volunteers have been digging in the flower beds, pressure washing, painting, building and more as part of Kin Takahashi Days. Today, June 9, they are expected to wrap up the finishing touches, such as installing a tin roof on the spring house in the Maryville College Woods.
Carpenter Tim Cook, a member of the college facilities staff, has been working with volunteers Leonard Wood from Salisbury, North Carolina, and Ross Hamory from Washington, D.C., who each have volunteered for several years during what previously was KT Week.
Much of their time Tuesday was spent installing the base plate on top of the block walls. “Nothing’s exactly level; nothings exactly square,” Hamory said of the structure near the House in the Woods that was used to cool food before refrigerators.
While cutting boards into rafters on Wednesday, June 8, Hamory noted the satisfaction of giving to the college in a way that is visible and tangible.
Legacy
KT Days honor Takahashi’s spirit of service while a student at Maryville College in the late 1800s. Among other things he rallied students, local residents and donors from the North to build Bartlett Hall.
While most of the KT Days participants are alumni, not all.
Reggie Dailey became involved as a parent, while his daughter was on the college soccer team in 2007. Building stairs down a grassy hill became a joint project of soccer team parents and KT volunteers.
Later Dailey became director of the physical plant at MC, a position from which he retired Jan. 1. This week his title is “Volunteer in Chief,” as he works with one of the original KT Week organizers, Dan Greaser, to transition into a leading role in the annual event. Greaser’s title is forever “The Godfather,” Dailey said.
KT volunteers have been showing up since 1997 to take on important projects the facilities staff can’t get to during the school year.
“Most of the things we’re doing are things we had planned for 2020,” Dailey said this week. In addition to the usual landscaping and work in the archives the volunteers are repairing Mountain Challenge’s Alpine Tower and building stairs on the softball field.
Dailey recalled that his predecessor as the physical plant director, Andy McCall, said it was probably impossible to throw a stone on campus without hitting something KT volunteers have done. Standing on the porch of Pearsons Hall, Dailey noted nearby picnic tables built one year, annuals planted this week and the outdoor classroom at Sutton Science Center.
“Maryville College took such good care and brought such a good educational basis for my daughter’s success in life,” Dailey said, that continuing to volunteer on the campus is like protecting an investment.
He also tells the volunteers that their legacy isn’t just what they see in three days on campus in the summer. What began as KT Week has expanded to include KT Global, an annual day of service in April that this year included 32 projects in a dozen states and three countries.
Some of the work is less visible, like the volunteers working on the archives on the bottom level of Fayerweather Hall.
Rob Kennedy, Class of 1971, and George Nasser, who first came to the college as a cook in 2005, were taking detailed notes on blueprints and other documents to prepare them for digitization, noting everything from their origin to any tears or coffee stains.
Among the gems they found in the drawers this week were the original drawings prepared in 1932 for Susan Wiley Cooper Walker’s home called “Morningside,” which has evolved to become RT Lodge.
Another is a pencil drawing from 1941 showing the first floor of Anderson Hall with the names of who would be in each office. “We’ve got a second in time that’s just stopped,” Kennedy said.
Not sitting on a bench
Twenty benches from across campus have been hauled to one of the physical plant buildings this week for volunteers to pressure wash, dry, scrape and stain.
Becky Wheeler, Class of 1960, left her summer home in Beech Mountain, North Carolina, to volunteer again this year. Judy Woods, Class of 71, lives just a mile from the campus and has done other volunteer work but this is her first time at KT Days, prompted by a friend who came in from Toronto.
Don Weisbaker, a retired professor from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, will be 91 in a few months and this is his 10th year as a KT volunteer. “They received me as if I was an old friend,” said Weisbaker, who comes with friend Dan Rineer, Class of 1965.
Rineer was deftly spreading stain with a paint brush in his left hand, since the right is scheduled for surgery soon.
Over the years, he said, they have spent a lot of time sanding and painting at Crawford House on the campus, and Rineer said he has a debt to repay. When he arrived as a student at Maryville College he had never seen a dentist, and Samuel Crawford Jr. filled several cavities without ever sending a bill.
Soon to be 82, Rineer explained as he stained a bench why he shows up every year: “What am I doing sitting in Chattanooga when there’s stuff to do at the college?”
