Maryville-based Kingdom Design Ministries has named Renee Poole the organization’s first development director, effective Jan. 1.
KDM creates room makeovers and home renovations for children who have experienced devastation. The rooms are donated to the families at no charge “as a way to share God’s love with the child and their family,” KDM said in a news release.
Poole grew up on the Oregon coast and earned her bachelor of science degree in human development and family sciences at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
While earning her degree, she volunteered at the local community action center and served as president of her children’s Parent-Teacher Organization.
After graduating, she moved with her husband and three children to Maryville, knowing it “was the place we wanted to raise our children,” she said.
Since moving to Tennessee, Poole has worked for two Children Advocacy Centers including most recently serving as development director at New Hope — Blount County Children’s Advocacy Center in Maryville. She is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Blount and a Blount County Chamber ambassador.
“I am elated to join the KDM family and feel called to their mission in a deeply powerful way,” Poole said in a statement. As KDM starts its 13th year, they are in a sensational phase of their life-cycle maturity and I am eager to help cultivate the next season of growth.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.