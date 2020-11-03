Two longtime Alcoa educators were elected to the Board of Education on Tuesday and incumbent Steve Marsh retained his seat, while two Maryville incumbents were unopposed.
Former Alcoa Middle School Principal Jim Kirk received the most votes — 2,402 — among six candidates vying for three seats.
Kirk worked for Alcoa City Schools for 41 years, 20 as a teacher and 21 as principal of the middle school, before retiring in 2015. Currently he works in Lincoln Memorial University’s principal licensure program.
After the votes were in, Kirk expressed his appreciation for everyone who worked for him, comparing it to the support behind a principal in a school.
In his new position on the board, Kirk said, “I want to make it all about the teachers. ... Sometimes they don’t get the appreciation they need.”
Mike Brown, who served 25 years as a math teacher and coach at Alcoa High School, came in second, with 1,972 votes.
Brown was in the first sixth grade class that Kirk taught in Alcoa. “I think we’ll work well together,” Kirk said.
Brown, who has 33 years of experience as an educator, credits Kirk as one of the reasons for his career choice.
Although Brown retired from AHS in 2019, he said he missed the classroom and currently teaches at the Webb School of Knoxville.
Brown said he was humbled with his election, and that his first priority is learning how to be a good board member. While at AHS he learned much while serving for three years on the budget committee. “In the classroom you don’t really see the big picture,” he said.
Brown also will be able to bring the perspective of someone still working in the classroom during the coronavirus pandemic.
He noted that he is friends with the other candidates. “I never felt like I was running against anyone,” he said.
Marsh also said he was humbled and honored by the results of the election, in which he received 1,913 votes.
A retired electrician for ALCOA Inc., he has served on school board for 19 years, five of those as chairman and 10 as vice chair, a position he currently holds.
“We’ve got a lot of unfinished business,” Marsh said, noting priorities including the expansion and renovation of Alcoa Intermediate School, building a track complex and the need to upgrade other facilities.
“We’ve got two excellent candidates,” he said of the new board members. “I look forward to working with them.”
Marsh graduated from AHS in 1970 and Brown in 1983. Kirk and Brown have sons who teach in Alcoa City Schools, and Marsh has brothers who work for the district.
Confidence in winners
Incumbent school board member Clayton Bledsoe fell short with 1,751 votes after his first term.
“Jim and Mike and Steve will do a fine job,” Bledsoe said, also voicing confidence in new Director Becky Stone.
Although he was disappointed with not winning reelection, Bledsoe said, “I’ll still be involved.”
He previously served 13 years on the Alcoa Board of Commissioners and is retired from both the U.S. Air Force and Blount County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
David Mabry, who came in fifth with 877 votes, also voiced confidence in Kirk, Brown and Marsh.
“I knew it was an uphill battle in terms of name recognition,” Mabry said of his candidacy.
A member of the AHS Alumni Association, Mabry taught science for 20 years at Greeneville High School and then worked for 23 years in environmental compliance in Oak Ridge before retiring.
Jerry O. Williams, who received 372 votes, argued during his campaign that the current academic program at Alcoa High School is “a failure.” Williams is an AHS graduate who returned to Alcoa in 2001 after working in California for 30 years. The Daily Times was unable to reach him for comment before press time.
Charles “Squirrel” Cameron did not seek reelection, having served 20 years on the school board. Other current board members are Julie Rochelle, a retired teacher, and Brandy Bledsoe, whose husband is a teacher in the district.
Maryville incumbents
Nick Black, who currently chairs the Maryville Board of Education, will be serving his second four-year term.
An attorney with two children currently in Maryville City Schools, Black has been a parent volunteer, high school football coach and mock trial coach.
Candy Morgan will serve her third term on the school board and has been involved with the schools for more than 20 years.
An insurance agent with one child currently in the district, she also is treasurer for the Tennessee School Boards Association.
Other Maryville school board members, who also have children in the district, are Julie Elder, Chad Hampton and Bethany Pope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.