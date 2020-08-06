Blount County voters filled four government positions at the polls Thursday: Robby Kirkland to the Blount County school board, Tim Helton as Blount County property assessor and Becky Headrick and Ted Godfrey to Townsend City Commission.
Republican Helton was reelected to the assessor’s position after defeating Todd Orr in the primary election March 2 but running unopposed Tuesday. He has served as the county’s property assessor since 2012.
Incumbent Republican Robby Kirkland secured his seat serving District 4 on the Blount County Board of Education.
Kirkland was elected to the Blount County school board in 1992. He also has served on the Blount County Commission.
Headrick, who has served on the commission since 2012, secured her spot on the Townsend City Commission. Godfrey will join her for his first term on the commission.
Positions for Friendsville city commissioner and county school board members for Districts 2 and 6 were not filled due to lack of qualifying candidates.
Former educators Vandy Kemp and Phil Porter qualified as write-in candidates for the school board positions; however, those results were not in by press time.
Altogether 19,838 Blount Countians cast their votes in the Aug. 6 election — 15,384 casting Republican ballots and 4,070 Democrat.
