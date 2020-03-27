Due to the current local and worldwide health concerns, the Maryville Kiwanis Club's 18th Annual “Tee It Up for The Kids” Golf Tournament scheduled for April 13 tentatively has been rescheduled for Monday, May 11, at Green Meadow Country Club.
"We appreciate the community's support for this event from donors, sponsors and players," Kiwanis representative Pet Davis said in a statement. "Funds raised will be used to sponsor our community service projects and the children of Blount County."
For more information, contact Bobby Perkinson at 865-983-4322 or email blp4golf@yahoo.com, or visit the Maryville Kiwanis website, maryvillekiwanis.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.