The Tennessee Department of Health announced Thursday that a Knox County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The person was exposed overseas and is an isolated case, the Knox County Health Department said. The person is quarantined to his or her home and has not been hospitalized.
“We understand the concern surrounding COVID-19, but we hope Knox County citizens can take some comfort in the fact that we were expecting a case,” KCHD Senior Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said. “And that we routinely utilize extensive plans and national best practice to respond to all reportable infectious diseases in Knox County.”
WVLT reported on Thursday evening the Knox County patient flew into McGhee Tyson airport in Alcoa on Monday night aboard Delta flight 5094 from Atlanta. Local health departments are in charge of contacting passengers who were in close contact with the patient, the WVLT report states.
Tennessee officially has 18 confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. Thursday — eight in Williamson, six in Davidson, two in Shelby, one in Sullivan and one in Knox.
TDH said 88 tests have been run at the Tennessee State Public Health Laboratory in Nashville.
On Tuesday, the University of Tennessee suspended in-person classes in response to the outbreak. Maryville College President Tom Bogart advised students to be prepared for the possibility of online classes and to take textbooks, notebooks and devices with them as they head off for next week’s spring break.
School trips scheduled by Heritage, Maryville and William Blount high schools have been canceled.
Since no vaccine for COVID-19 currently exists, the CDC recommends washing hands frequently and staying away from people who are sick to prevent the spread of the virus.
“The most important thing the public can do is to follow the CDC guidance, which includes the standard hygiene practices we recommend to prevent the spread of flu and other viruses,” Buchanan said.
To fight the outbreak of COVID-19, Tennessee will receive more than $10 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country,” CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said.
The money was appropriated just days after President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act on March 6.
The supplemental contains a total of $8.3 billion to be distributed to states, localities, territories and tribes for grants or cooperative agreements to fight COVID-19.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the CDC will provide more than $560 million of the supplemental to state and local jurisdictions.
“CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said.
According to a Wednesday HHS press release, the money will be used to develop tools and strategies, provide technical assistance and program support and ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners.
“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response,” Redfield said. “The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.