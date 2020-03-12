Knox County has its first case of COVID-19, the coronavirus that is at the heart of the global pandemic, the Tennessee Department of Health said Thursday.
The state officially has 18 confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. Thursday— eight in Williamson, six in Davidson, two in Shelby, one in Sullivan and one in Knox.
TDH reported that 88 samples have been tested for coronavirus at the Tennessee State Public Health Laboratory in Nashville.
On Tuesday, the University of Tennessee suspended in-person classes in response to the outbreak. Maryville College President Tom Bogart advised students to be prepared for the possibility of online classes and to take textbooks, notebooks and devices with them as they head off for next week’s spring break.
School trips scheduled by Heritage, Maryville and William Blount high schools have been canceled.
Since no vaccine for COVID-19 currently exists, the CDC recommends washing hands frequently and staying away from people who are sick to prevent the spread of the virus.
