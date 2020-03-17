Knox County has its second case of COVID-19, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Tuesday, March 17.
No other details on the second infection were disclosed.
According to Knox County Health Department Director Martha Buchanan, the second reported case does not live in Knox County.
“The way the state and federal government count of diseases is based on address of record,” Buchanan said. “The address of record for the person who tested positive is in Knox County. This person was tested in a different state and lives in a different country.”
Tennessee had 73 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of noon Tuesday. Seven of those cases were reported in East Tennessee.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend frequently washing hands, minimizing travel and staying away from people who are sick to prevent the spread of the virus.
