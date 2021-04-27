Three Knox County men and a firearms-focused nonprofit are suing the state over the “Constitutional Carry” legislation recently signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee, claiming it infringes on their rights since they are under 21.
Caleb Bassett, Blake Beeler, Logan Ogle and Firearms Policy Coalition Inc. filed the case April 22 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Two state officials, Attorney General Herbert Slatery and Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long, are listed as defendants.
Firearms Policy Coalition is a nonprofit based in Sacramento, California, and focused on “defending and promoting the People’s rights — especially the fundamental, individual Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms,” court documents state. Bassett, Beeler and Ogle are members.
Court documents state the plaintiffs “wish to exercise their fundamental, constitutionally guaranteed right” by carrying handguns in public, but can’t because of state policies prohibiting those under 21 from doing so.
The “Constitutional Carry” legislation will allow most Tennessee residents 21 years old and older, or 18 and older if they are in the military, to carry handguns without a permit, openly or concealed. The law will go into effect July 1.
