Threats of thunderstorms didn’t discourage the thirty-odd people who gathered to go tubing in Townsend with Fun with Friends Knoxville on Saturday morning, July 9. Those who showed up saw clouds and wet earth, but no lightning.
Early morning rain showers and an ominous all-day forecast took around 10 people off the list of expected attendees at River Rat Tubing Outpost, event organizer Ange Schroeder said, leaving the group about 35 strong by 10 a.m. An activities group dedicated to fostering ties among community members, Fun with Friends Knoxville is an organization in three parts: it has a sports division, a non-profit wing and a social side.
The group’s social division planned the Townsend event. Fun with Friends Knoxville typically holds a group tubing activity about three times per summer season.
The Townsend group was a mix; some were old friends, some strangers. Ages, Schroeder told The Daily Times, ranged from early twenties to about 70. The uniting thread was the urge to go exploring with others. This time, that urge had taken them to the Little River.
“Oh, it’s like ice out here!” one group member shouted upon entering the water. But she was smiling as she floated away from the dock, leaning back against her inner tube.
Two runs through the river later — the second trip spent tethered together — group members gathered for lunch at Blackhorse Brewery in Alcoa to cap off the day.
For Schroeder, such events show “a need for people to get out and make friends.” Fun with Friends Knoxville’s events, she commented, provide group members with a way of meeting new people and pursuing activities they wouldn’t have otherwise considered.
“It’s all equal, there’s no politics. We have doctors and scientists and waiters,” she said. “Everybody’s equal and everyone’s invited.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.