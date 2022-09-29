Airmen from the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville were among those deployed to Florida on Thursday, Sept. 29 as part of Tennessee State National Guard efforts to provide aid in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s landfall. The deployment came after Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 soldiers and airmen to aid in response and recovery efforts on Wednesday, Sept. 26.
Roughly 60 airmen from the 134th Wing are headed to Florida, according to 134th Wing Executive Officer Lt. Col. Travers Hurst. They will assist with domestic operations and cleanup, as well as serving in whatever capacity may be needed.
“We have a tremendous amount of experience responding to natural disasters like hurricanes, floods and tornadoes and we are ready to help the citizens of Florida,” Tennessee Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes said in a release. “It is why we wear the uniform and once again it’s the strength of the National Guard on display. We’re grateful for the families, employers and communities for their continued ongoing support to our guardsmen.”
The deployment makes use of a preexisting mutual support agreement between Tennessee and Florida, which allows National Guard forces to rapidly deploy to each state in the face of an emergency. The task force will be commanded by the 194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson and will be assisting the Florida National Guard’s emergency response efforts.
“The 134th Air Refueling Wing always stands at the ready 24/7/365 and our chance to go and assist citizens of Florida is just another example of our wing being volunteer ready,” Hurst said.
There is no set return date for the airmen as of now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.