Farm Grub, a farm-to-door delivery concept that entered the Knoxville community less than a year ago, is expanding to Blount County later this spring.
The initial hit of COVID-19 in the United States more than a year ago served as a major influence in the development of Farm Grub, co-founder Wade Austin said.
“We saw the grocery store shelves empty and quickly realized now more than ever it is more important to be ‘community sustainable’ so an area like East Tennessee is not so reliant on the national food chain,” he emailed.
Austin, along with Omar Chaudhry and Hank Rosenfelder, co-founded the fresh food delivery service in June 2020.
Farm Grub sources their food from local farms, ranches and artisans. Their mission is to deliver fresh and local groceries to people’s doors quickly, empower local food providers and make sure everyone in the community has something to eat.
With 95% of their produce coming from within a three-hour radius of Knoxville, the furthest item they currently offer is rice from a small Mississippi family farm six hours away from Knoxville.
A background in farming acted as a major influence in the development of a farm-to-table business, Austin said.
“I knew small farms were dying, healthier food was more expensive, current farming practices and national food chains were unsustainable,” he said.
In their initial stages of research, the co-founders discovered that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 40% of all food produced in the U.S. is wasted — along with 8 million acres of farmland and 25% of fresh water. In addition, 15% of the atmosphere’s carbon footprint can be contributed to wasted food.
CDC data also shows one in three families struggle for basic dietary needs.
“In the end, we realized that if we decrease the proximity of distribution, decrease the number of people between the farm and the family, we should have enough extra to help anyone that is hungry,” Austin said.
To further the mission of making sure everyone has food, Farm Grub partnered with the Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Approximately 15% of Farm Grub’s profits go straight to Second Harvest.
“Their key objectives aligned well with our mission statement to help increase the healthiness of the food we eat and empower local farms,” Second Harvest Director of Development Rachael Ellis said. “The use of Farm Grub’s proceeds allows us to support all families at risk of hunger and increase the nutritional value of their food.”
Austin said Farm Grub plans to expand to Anderson, Loudon and Roane counties by the end of the summer.
Farm Grub currently offers free delivery for new orders or orders $55 and more. New customers can get 21% off their first order by using the code “happy2021” during checkout at shop.farmgrub.com.
