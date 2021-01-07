The U.S. Department of Justice's Eastern District of Tennessee collected $7,442,571.29 in criminal and civil actions this past fiscal year, U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey announced in a Thursday press release.
Of the money, collected in fiscal 2020, $4,861,020.77 was gained through civil actions and $2,581,550.52 through criminal actions. Forfeited monies are used to restore funds to crime victims, as well as for various law enforcement purposes.
"The men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office continue to work diligently to ensure East Tennesseans receive justice," Overbey, a Maryville resident, said in the release. "The money recovered for victims of crime and taxpayers is the direct result of the hard work and commitment our Assistant U.S. Attorneys dedicate to the wellbeing of this community."
The Justice Department as a whole collected more than $15.9 billion in civil and criminal actions nationwide in fiscal 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.