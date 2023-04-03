Maryville Police officers responded to the aftermath of a domestic argument at Atchley Apartments late Saturday, April 1, after a Knoxville man allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and shoot up the apartment complex.
Deon A. Mills, 24, reportedly denied making such comments or ever pulling his firearm from his backpack. A Maryville Police Department report states that upon his arrest, officers seized a gun, bullets and a bag of prescription pills from Mills.
He was charged with domestic violence with aggravated assault, criminal impersonation and possession of legend drugs without a prescription. Pending a 9 a.m. April 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court, Mills was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $8,000.
Officers report Mills initially lied about his personal information: his name, date of birth and Social Security number. They had found him walking down Middlesettlements Road near Evelyn Avenue after speaking with the person who initiated the complaint.
Mills’ ex-girlfriend, a 23-year-old woman, lives at the apartment complex. The woman reported she and Mills had gotten into a verbal argument. When she asked Mills to leave her apartment, he allegedly said, “You will think that when I shoot this place up, kill myself and you,” according to the MPD report.
Afterward, Mills allegedly knocked a hole through one of the apartment doors with his head, aimed a gun at the 23-year-old-woman’s chest and threatened to kill her. The woman reported her son was in the apartment while Mills made the threats.
