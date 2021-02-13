A Knoxville man is in Blount County jail after he allegedly drove into a police cruiser, threatened a woman with a knife, stole a vehicle and led officers on a high-speed chase down Alcoa Highway.
Dylan Porter Tarbett, 30, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 1:35 p.m. Feb. 11 and charged with carjacking, theft, vandalism, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of evading arrest and three counts of failure to appear.
He was being held without bond on the failure to appear charges pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 17 and on bonds totaling $185,000 on all other charges pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 18, both in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states deputies at 7:21 a.m. Feb. 5 arrived at a 3000 block address on Hollybrook Road in Rockford after the homeowner reported a suspicious vehicle was in his driveway and the man inside was asleep.
When a deputy knocked on the vehicle’s window, the driver, Tarbett, fumbled around “like he was trying to lock or unlock the door,” the report states. The deputy told Tarbett to open the door multiple times, but he refused, the report states.
After another deputy said he was about to bust the vehicle’s window out, Tarbett put the vehicle in reverse, but was told a police car was behind his vehicle.
Tarbett allegedly accelerated backward, striking the police car. One of the deputies then punched and broke the driver-side window of Tarbett’s vehicle, trying to pull him out of it.
Tarbett then tried to drive toward the deputies, putting them “in fear of imminent bodily injury or death from being struck by the vehicle,” the report states.
After the deputies moved out of the way and told Tarbett to exit the vehicle, he fled on foot down Hollybrook Road before running into the woods, the report states.
One deputy chased Tarbett, but lost him in the densely wooded area. Law enforcement established a perimeter and used a K-9 tracking team to search for Tarbett, but couldn’t find him.
Another report states an Alcoa Police officer at approximately 10:47 p.m. saw a Ford Mustang containing Tarbett traveling north on Alcoa Highway near Hunt Road. The officer saw white light coming from the left taillight and confirmed the vehicle’s license plate was actually registered to a Ford Explorer, the report states.
The officer pulled the vehicle over on Payne Avenue. The front-seat passenger exited the vehicle and put his hands in the air “as if he were surrendering,” the report states.
“I then observed the female driver ... get pushed out of the driver’s seat and onto the ground by a male in the backseat,” the reporting officer wrote.
As the officer approached, Tarbett got into the driver’s seat and sped off, nearly running over the woman who was pushed out of the car, the report states. Another woman was still in the car.
The officer used his radio to call other units, and another officer said she was pursuing the vehicle.
The man and woman left behind told officers that, when it was pulled over, Tarbett pointed a knife at the woman and told her to keep driving, the report states. When she refused, Tarbett allegedly pointed the knife at her again, telling her to get out.
According to the man, Tarbett said, “I’ll kill you (expletive)’s,” the report states. Officers didn’t believe the woman still in the vehicle was in danger, as she was thought to be with Tarbett willingly.
Officers pursued Tarbett’s vehicle on Alcoa Highway at more than 100 mph, the report states, before eventually terminating the pursuit near Topside Road.
A week later, on Feb. 11, a deputy and members of the U.S. Marshals Service-operated Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force arrived at a 200 block address on Eagle Ridge Drive in Philadelphia, Tennessee, looking to serve warrants on Tarbett.
The homeowner gave law enforcement permission to search the residence, and they found Tarbett, a report states. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office took Tarbett to Weigel’s on state Highway 72 in Loudon County, where the Blount County Sheriff’s Office took custody of him.
Because the incidents involved multiple agencies, some of Tarbett’s charges were filed by APD and others by BCSO.
APD charged Tarbett with one count each of aggravated assault and evading arrest, plus the carjacking and theft violations, while BCSO charged him with two aggravated assault counts, one evading arrest count and the vandalism violation, BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant told The Daily Times.
