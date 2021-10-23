Deputies arrested a Knoxville man early Friday after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase, wrecked his vehicle and had taken enough drugs to hallucinate, a report states.
Travis William Padgett, 35, Knoxville, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff's deputies at 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22. They charged him with a felony-level evading arrest, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.
According to the report, deputies started following Padgett on Black Oak Ridge Road in Seymour and saw his vehicle swerve over into the oncoming traffic lane multiple times.
Once the deputy turned the cruiser's lights on, initiating a traffic stop, the report states Padgett's vehicle sped up. It added that at one point, around a curve, the entire car swerved onto the other side of the road.
Sevier County Sheriff's deputies picked up the vehicle chase when Padgett crossed into Sevier County, the report states, adding that he soon wrecked on Old Knoxville Highway.
Blount County deputies detained Padgett and reported that he had unsteady footing, uncontrollable body movements, constricted pupils and glossy eyes.
Padgett allegedly told deputies he had taken a lot of "clear," which is a slang term for meth. He later told staff at the jail that he didn't know how much fentanyl and meth he had ingested.
Deputies determined that it wasn't safe to conduct a field sobriety test because of Padgett's flight risk and unsteady condition, the report states.
During the ride to the jail, deputies reported that in the back seat of the cruiser, Padgett was very agitated, talking to himself, shaking his head back and forth and sweating.
According to the report, he also was convinced people were following them to the jail. Deputies took him to the hospital to collect a blood sample for evidence.
Padgett is being held on a $12,000 bond pending a court hearing at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.