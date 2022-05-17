A Monday, May 16 traffic stop on Alcoa Highway ended after police say they seized a loaded handgun and 133.38 grams of marijuana from a Knoxville resident.
Alcoa Police officers wrote in their report that they were conducting a patrol of Alcoa Highway at about 11:30 p.m. when they noticed a driver, later identified as Trevell Moore, 28, reduce his speed on observing their patrol vehicle.
Adding that they determined that Moore, a Knoxville resident, was speeding, officers report that they initiated a traffic stop and approached him.
Police say that on speaking with Moore, they noticed both a strong smell of marijuana and a black Glock firearm on the floor of his car. At this point, officers requested additional backup, and they and Moore moved to stand in front of the officers’ patrol vehicle.
Moore allegedly told police that he was on his way to pick up a friend from the airport and that the gun in his car belonged to his girlfriend.
According to the police report, after a K9 indicated that there were illegal narcotics in Moore’s car, officers searched the vehicle. The search allegedly yielded 133.38 grams of suspected marijuana in various bags.
Officers charged Moore with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony and possession of marijuana with intent to resell.
Moore is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 pending a 9 a.m. May 19 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
