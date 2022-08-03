Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Knoxville man Tuesday after he fled arrest at Walmart, 1030 Hunters Crossing, Alcoa. Law enforcement allege Quinn G. Rader brandished a handgun at a deputy and refused multiple commands to stop.
BCSO took to Facebook Tuesday evening issuing a warning for citizens to stay out of the Hamilton Crossing area while law enforcement from Maryville and Alcoa Police Departments as well as U.S. Marshals Service and the 5th Judicial Drug Task Force joined in the search for Rader.
Rader, who had an active warrant for a felony violation of probation on the charge of delivery of a Schedule VI controlled substance, was originally spotted by law enforcement on patrol in the parking lot of Walmart. According to a police report, Rader ignored commands to stop and instead fled on foot. Deputies allege Rader had a black handgun in his waistband and that he drew the gun and pointed it at his pursuer while he ran. BCSO has not reported that any shots were fired.
A K9 unit located a black handgun underneath a van where Rader had briefly taken cover during the pursuit.
Rader was located hiding under a van at Cracker Barrel, 771 Louisville Road, Alcoa, and law enforcement responded to the scene. He was taken into custody at 9:10 p.m. and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. Rader is being held at the Blount County Jail in lieu of bonds totaling $110,000 pending a 9:00 a.m. Aug. 5 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
