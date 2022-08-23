Alcoa Police officers arrested a Knoxville man involved in a fatal car crash Sunday, Aug. 21. Jonathan Tyler Hensley, 26, was driving on New Blockhouse Road with Logan S. Bryson, 20, on May 2 when the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, killing Bryson.
According to a police report from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies at the scene of the crash observed Hensley was having difficulty maintaining his balance and slurred his speech. Deputies also observed the strong smell of alcohol coming from his person.
A blood draw warrant revealed Hensley was intoxicated on the night of the crash, prompting BCSO to issue a warrant for vehicular homicide by intoxication.
Hensley, who had been taken to Blount Memorial Hospital following the crash, remained undiscovered until law enforcement responded to a report of a person with an outstanding felony warrant residing at Candlewood Suites, 176 Cusick Road, Alcoa. Officers found Hensley and a juvenile in a vehicle on the premises.
After detaining Hensley, officers found bags of a substance believed to be marijuana as well as the same substance scattered over the vehicle’s interior. Hensley was taken into custody and charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and simple possession/casual exchange of marijuana.
After an initial court hearing Monday, Aug. 22, Hensley remains in custody at the Blount County jail in lieu of bonds totaling $251,500. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
