Alcoa Police officers arrested a Knoxville man Friday, Sept. 30 after officers alleged they witnessed him carry out a drug deal at a gas station. Lavon D. Smith, 27, allegedly told officers he sold marijuana but was planning to resell heroin.
According to a police report, officers at Exxon, 2758 Alcoa Highway, observed a brief interaction between Smith and the unknown occupants of a Jeep at around 2:20 a.m. Smith allegedly broke off the interaction when he saw law enforcement, and the Jeep immediately left the gas station. Officers then waited for Smith to leave in his own vehicle before following, observing Smith to drive well over the speed limit and tap on his brakes often.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Smith on Alcoa Road near Noble Street and allegedly smelled the scent of marijuana coming from the vehicle. According to the report, Smith was acting in a nervous manner and told officers he did not have a license while looking repeatedly at the center console of the vehicle, leading officers to believe he may have a weapon.
Smith consented to a pat down and a search of his vehicle, but put his hands in his waistband after getting out of his vehicle, leading officers to believe he was reaching for a weapon. After he refused to comply with multiple commands to stop, officers physically restrained him and put him in handcuffs after a struggle.
According to the report, officers located a baggie of a “purplish powder” on the ground, which they believed Smith had been trying to destroy. A search incident to arrest led to the discovery of a 9mm bullet in Smith’s pocket. After being Mirandized, Smith initially told law enforcement he had been trying to put money in his pocket, but eventually admitted he was in possession of contraband. He allegedly told law enforcement he usually sold marijuana, but had been given heroin and was going to resell it.
After a K-9 unit responded to the scene and alerted on Smith’s vehicle, officers conducted a search and found a 9mm semi-automatic firearm in the glovebox. Smith allegedly told officers the gun was not his, but that he had been told he needed to carry it. Smith is also a convicted felon out of Knox County.
In all, officers allegedly found Smith to be in possession of more than five grams of suspected heroin, more than five grams of an unknown white substance and less than a gram of marijuana. He was transported to the Blount County Correctional Facility and charged with resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search, driving on a suspended license, manufacturing/selling Schedule I-VII controlled substances, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence. He is being held in lieu of bonds totaling $125,000 pending a 9 a.m. Oct. 6 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
