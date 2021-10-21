After hearing multiple reports of a box truck driving recklessly on Alcoa Highway, officers observed it run off the road, go airborne and land on its side, a report from Alcoa Police Department states.
Alcoa Police officers reported finding the driver, Jerry Donald Counts, 50, and passenger John S. Rafinski, 54, both of Knoxville, bloody, unconscious and allegedly high on opioids.
According to the report, Rafinski was hanging by his seatbelt, since the driver’s side was on the ground, and looked cyanotic — like he wasn’t getting enough oxygen.
Counts and Rafinski allegedly both showed signs that they had overdosed on an opioid, the report states. It adds that shortly after officers arrived, the two regained consciousness, were alert and talking.
Alcoa firefighters removed the two from the truck, and officers noted that the driver, Counts, allegedly had slurred speech; glassy, bloodshot eyes; and unsteady footing.
The report states that Counts said he had taken meth earlier that day and has a history with heroin, but didn’t admit to being under the influence of anything when he wrecked.
According to the report, people had called in about reckless driving and said a truck had driven into the grassy median and struck a barrier.
Shortly after, officers found the truck matching the description of a 26-foot white box truck with a “Two Men and a Truck” logo driving on Alcoa Highway near Airbase Road.
The truck was driving in the middle of both lanes on the southbound side of the highway, the report states. Then, officers reported seeing it drift off the right side of the road into a ditch, strike an embankment, go partially airborne, hit a light pole and land on the driver’s side.
According to the report, Rafinski, who was dripping blood from the passenger’s side, refused medical treatment. Counts was transported to UT Medical Center and later jailed at the Blount County Justice Center.
Before Counts was released from the crash site, officers patted him down and allegedly found multiple knives, a loaded handgun, two snort straws and a baggie of meth.
Officers allegedly found a snort straw with reside and crushed hydrocodone on Rafinski and issued citations on charges of possession of a Schedule II drug and paraphernalia.
Counts was charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, possession of meth and a handgun while under the influence and driving on a suspended license.
He is being held on a $27,500 bond pending a hearing on Oct. 25.
A sample of Count’s blood was collected at the hospital and will be sent for testing. He was unable to perform the field sobriety test since he requested medical treatment.
