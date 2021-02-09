A man was taken into custody Monday after allegedly possessing a loaded handgun and multiple drug items, including 1½ grams of meth.
Corey Matthew Floyd, 29, Laurel Street, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 10:40 p.m. Feb. 8 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing a firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, and driving on a suspended license.
He was being held on bonds totaling $36,500 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 16 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer at approximately 9:37 p.m. saw a Chevy Cavalier traveling on Alcoa Highway near Singleton Station Road. After discovering its tags belonged on another vehicle, the officer pulled the Chevy Cavalier over near Starlight Road.
The officer spoke with the vehicle’s driver, Floyd, who kept grabbing the door handle “as if he wanted out of the vehicle,” the report states. Floyd told the officer his license was suspended and he had just bought the vehicle, according to the report.
Officers had Floyd leave the vehicle and asked him if he had anything illegal on him. Floyd responded that he had .22-caliber shells in his jacket and, when asked, said there was a gun on the vehicle’s passenger floorboard, plus meth in the center console, and a bong and scale, the report states.
After a K-9 dog alerted on the vehicle, officers found in it a loaded .22-caliber handgun with a round in the chamber, a small bag of marijuana, another bag containing multiple small plastic baggies, a scale, approximately 1½ grams of meth and a bong, the report states.
Floyd told officers he had been unemployed since 2018 and in the past month had started selling meth, on average selling an ounce every two weeks, the report states.
Floyd said he had gotten the handgun from a friend in exchange for half a gram of meth, the report states, and had started the day with around an “eight ball” of meth; the 1½ grams were all he had left.
Officers also verified that Floyd’s license was suspended. He was taken to Blount County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.