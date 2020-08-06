A Knoxville man was charged with aggravated statutory rape, among other charges, after Alcoa Police officers said they found him driving with a 16-year-old and falsely claimed she was his cousin.
Bryant Keiandre Thompson, 30, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. Aug. 5 and charged with simple possession and driving on a suspended license, along with aggravated statutory rape.
Officers pulled Thompson over at the M Star Hotel, Alcoa Highway, for a window tint violation on his red Buick sedan. When officers approached the vehicle, they allegedly discovered Thompson and a girl inside. Both appeared to be nervous and hesitated before answering the officers’ questions.
The female stated that she was 18 but did not have an ID. When officers asked how the two knew one another, both Thompson and the juvenile said they were cousins.
Thompson told officers that he was planning on renting a room at the M Star Hotel, so that the juvenile could take a shower because her home did not have hot water.
Officers searched the vehicle with Thompson’s consent, and found a brown paper bag containing several condoms near the center console and a bag, belonging to the juvenile, that contained only female undergarments.
They also found a pill bottle containing six blue pills. Thompson admitted the pills, which were Oxycodone, were his and that he did not have a prescription for them.
The two were separated and officers asked the girl to call a family member to confirm her age. That is when she admitted that she was only 16. She also stated that she and Thompson were not cousins and had met online.
Thompson reportedly knew the girl’s real age also, police say.
According to the juvenile, she and Thompson had met two days prior and had sex at the M Star Hotel, but did not directly state why they had returned on the night of Aug. 5.
Thompson began to vomit while being questioned by officers, and stated that he was vomiting due to “anxiety.”
The girl was released to her father, a Knoxville resident, and Thompson was taken to the Blount County jail to be booked.
Thompson is being held on bonds totaling $70,000 pending a 9 a.m. Aug. 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
