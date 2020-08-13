A 27-year-old Knoxville man died Wednesday after falling from the second story of a new home under construction in Maryville.
Maryville Police and Maryville Fire responded to a call of an injured man at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 803 Copperwood Lane, Maryville, a police incident report states. Officers found Salvador Jaen dead at the home.
A witness told officers that Jaen was tarping a wall on the second story of the home while walking backwards. The 27-year-old lost his footing as he came to the edge of the wall and fell to the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.