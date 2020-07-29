A Knoxville teen died Tuesday following a fatal car accident that hospitalized one other person.
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong said in a statement Wednesday that Knoxville resident Aaron M. Christopher, 18, died at the accident scene at 7:45 p.m. on Old Walland Highway near Melrose Station Road after he drove his 2002 Ford Explorer off the road and hit a tree.
Another man, Gabriel A. Sisson, 17, of Knoxville was taken by Lifestar to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Sisson is in stable condition.
During the accident, the car flipped after it hit a tree, partially ejecting Christopher. Sisson was completely thrown from the car through the windshield.
Neither were wearing seat belts, according to the statement.
BCSO's Traffic Safety unit is still investigating the crash.
The sheriff expressed his condolences to Christopher's family in the statement and wished Sisson a quick recovery.
