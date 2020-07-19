Peter Auger, 33, Knoxville, was killed Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash in Blount County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Auger's vehicle was struck on the side around 8:30 a.m. on Alcoa Highway while attempting to make a left turn onto Vista Road. He was not wearing his seat belt and a trooper said the seat belt could have made a difference.
The report states there was no sign that the other driver was drunk or on drugs. The report also states charges are pending against the other driver.
