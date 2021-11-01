The massive Knoxville mansion that was once owned by a Blount County military contractor is now set to be torn down.
The “Villa Collina” is one of the largest homes in Tennessee. The mansion sits on more than eight acres and takes up 40,250 square feet. The home has a total of 86 rooms “including eight bedrooms, 11 full baths and five half baths, commercial grade kitchen, three-story library, 2,600-square-foot wine cellar, 11 fireplaces, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, spa,” and more according to the Villa Collina’s official website.
The mansion is located along Lyons View Pike in Knoxville and boasts scenic views of the Tennessee River and the Great Smoky Mountains. It was constructed between 1993 and 2000 and has had several different owners through the years.
In 2016, Villa Collina was purchased by Louisville military contractor Eric Barton, founder of the Knoxville-based Vanquish Worldwide, LLC. Barton sold the property last year for $11 million as part of of the resolution of a federal lawsuit.
Last month, the mansion was sold to Knoxville company LView Properties, LLC who will auction off items from the property before tearing down the massive home.
“There will actually be two separate auctions,” realtor Sharon Bailey told the Daily Times in a phone call. “The first one is set for Dec. 4. That will be for the contents of the house. Then the structure will be auctioned a few weeks later — light fixtures, marble columns, that kind of stuff — and I think that auction will be held on Dec. 15.”
Once the auctions have been completed, Bailey said crews have a designated period to remove all of the auctioned items from the property before the house is dismantled.
“If everything is sold at the auction as intended, they have 6-8 weeks to get everything off the property,” Bailey said. “Once that happens they will start tearing down the structure and that will probably be sometime in March.”
The property has been subdivided into three separate lots, which have already been sold to interested parties. Bailey said the new owners will be settling on the property and are not looking to resell the land.
“The new owners paid $6.5 million each for their lot, which is actually quite a bargain,” Baily said. “They’re all planning on building private homes on their lots so there will be three new homes going in on the property.”
