The second of a pair of Knoxville men charged with conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl pleaded not guilty to all charges in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville Tuesday, Oct. 4. Law enforcement allege Malik M. Scott-Boynton — who pleaded not guilty Sept. 28 — and Brian D. Rogers were part of a drug trafficking organization that transported controlled substances from Michigan to the Eastern District of Tennessee.
A search of an apartment maintained by the defendants allegedly led to the discovery of six pounds of a mixture suspected to contain either heroin, fentanyl or both, as well as blenders with narcotic residue, a kilo press and digital scales.
According to an affidavit signed by an agent of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Rogers and Scott-Boynton were implicated in an investigation conducted by the ATF and the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators allege they conducted multiple controlled purchases of heroin from both defendants through a confidential source and also tracked multiple vehicles used by the defendants, leading to their arrest. Rogers and Scott-Boynton are alleged to have rented multiple vehicles in an attempt to avoid detection by law enforcement.
Both defendants have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of a mixture or substance containing heroin and conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. Both defendants are scheduled to stand trial 9:00 a.m. Dec. 6 before District Judge Thomas A. Varlan.
