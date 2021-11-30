Blount County Public Library will welcome the Knoxville Opera to the library on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m.
Under the direction of Brian Salesky, artistic director, an ensemble of the Knoxville Opera will perform a selection of holiday songs in the library’s main gallery. Due to the adjusted library hours, please note the change in time to 6 p.m. Snacks can be purchased from the library’s Bookmark Café.
The Knoxville Opera was founded in 1978 and has been an entirely professional opera company since 1983. Since opera traditionally combines words, music, art and theater, many people consider it to be the most complete art form, the company stated in a press release. In addition to three major opera productions, Knoxville Opera normally serves more than 35,000 people each year with 100 education/community events.
This program is funded by the Friends of the Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville. For further information about library programs or services, call 865-982-0981 or visit www.blountlibrary.org.
Please see attached document for photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.