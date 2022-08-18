The Knoxville Police Department announced Wednesday, Aug. 17 that it will implement a Use of Force Review Board to analyze instances of deadly and serious force by officers. The announcement, which was posted to the KPD Facebook page, is the latest in a series of changes coming to Knoxville law enforcement.
Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel said the board is aimed at reducing the number of cases where officers deploy serious or deadly force by analyzing the circumstances surrounding them.
“As a department, we should never turn down an opportunity to take a really close look at these more serious or consequential uses of force,” he said in a statement. “Even in instances when we follow all of our training and policies by the book, there are likely more nuanced matters that we can address to avoid putting our officers or citizens in harm’s way or a situation where our officers have to resort to using deadly force.”
The release stresses that nearly all instances of force in KPD are already reviewed by the chain of command, and that KPD Internal Affairs also investigates when it is determined that a possible violation of policy may have occurred.
The review board will work alongside these processes to determine the causes and situation surrounding in-custody deaths, deadly force and other serious uses of force such as K-9 bites.
“I am committed and our organization is committed to continual improvement, and this board is part of that commitment,” Noel said.
KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland said the department does not yet have an exact timeline for when the board will be ready, but that the department is in the final stages of implementation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.