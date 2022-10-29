The Knoxville Police Department announced Saturday, Oct. 29, that it had charged a 24-year-old man in a shooting that left one person dead and injured two at a nightclub on Alcoa Highway earlier in the month.
Bredy Adrian Mancia-Caceres, no address given, was taken into custody Friday, Oct. 28, in Loudon County by members of the KPD Violent Crime Unit and Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.
“Through continued investigation led by KPD Violent Crime Unit investigators, Mancia-Caceres was identified as the suspect from the deadly shooting that occurred at El Pulpo Loco on Alcoa Highway on October 16,” KPD announced.
He is charged with one count of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated assault and was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility in Knoxville. No information was available about a bond or court date at press time.
Knoxville Police officers found two gunshot victims when they responded around 2:30 a.m. Oct. 16. to a report of a shooting at the nightclub at 2909 Alcoa Highway, Knoxville.
Pablo Roberto Nunez Acosta, 32, Louisville, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Joel Canales, 28, Knoxville, was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, KPD reported at the time. A third victim, Anderson Sanchez, 21, Knoxville, arrived at a hospital during the investigation and was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to KPD.
