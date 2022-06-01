Following a joint FBI-Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigation, a 28-year-old Michigan man was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics in late May.
Employees of Icon Apartment Homes in Hardin Valley reported to KCSO May 2 that they suspected a tenant of using one of the company’s apartments to use or sell drugs.
An affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville states that the property managers had received multiple complaints from nearby tenants that one of their apartments smelled strongly of marijuana.
A KCSO deputy arrived at the apartment complex and also noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the apartment that the property management company had specified as a potential source.
The deputy reported that, while he was at the complex, he saw Johnnie Washington, 28, leave the apartment unit from which the smell seemed to originate and enter the backseat of a BMW parked in the building’s parking lot.
Court documents indicate that, though Washington, a Michigan resident, was not on the apartment’s lease, he was the only individual regularly observed in the unit.
The deputy added that Washington spent under a minute in the vehicle before returning to the apartment. The driver of the vehicle left the lot and was then pulled over by another deputy. During the traffic stop, the driver allegedly admitted to purchasing pills from Washington several times a week beginning in March.
Police noted that the driver had also purchased Roxicodone from Washington, but had found it “too intense.” The pills, which the driver surrendered to law enforcement, reportedly contained fentanyl.
Deputies proceeded to watch the apartment. On May 24, deputies saw Washington leave the apartment and get into a Chevrolet Impala; they had again noted the smell of marijuana coming from the apartment.
As such, they performed a traffic stop of Washington, who allegedly admitted that there was marijuana in the apartment. Deputies also noted finding several fake identification cards, 32 grams of methamphetamine and about seven grams of suspected heroin.
Deputies then executed a search warrant of the apartment unit. Once there, they reported, they found a kilogram of suspected fentanyl, over a kilogram of suspected crystal meth, pill presses, blenders containing suspected narcotics residue and a loaded handgun.
Washington faces a 9:30 a.m. June 8 preliminary hearing in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Investigation of this incident is ongoing.
