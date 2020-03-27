A Knoxville theater is coming to the aid of medical workers as they continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The costume shop of Clarence Brown Theater this week has made 200 masks for staff at the UT Medical Center and will continue to do so as long as there is a shortage.
They are intended for medical professionals and non-medical staff who are not frontline workers but whose day-to-day work involves intermingling with the public.
The masks are constructed with quilters cotton and muslin left over from unused fabric purchased to make costumes for CBT's most recent season.
One of the theater's employees cuts the materials and makes kits, which are picked up from a drop-off area by other members of the "CBT Mask Squad."
