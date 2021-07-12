Knoxville Track Club will bring a new race to Alcoa this Saturday, using some of the city’s newest and best stretches of Greenway, the group announced in a Monday news release.
The Springbrook Splash 10K and Kids Mile will be held at Springbrook Pool on Saturday, July 17.
The Kids Mile will start at 7 a.m. and the 10K race will start at 7:30 a.m.
After 34 years of racing at the Carter Mill community pool in Knox County, KTC Executive Director David Black recognized the growth opportunity to bring the summer road race and pool concept to Blount County, the release said.
“We really loved being in the Carter community but we reached parking capacity for the race site,” Black said. “With the race in Alcoa, we have room to expand … and provide plenty of parking options for runners.”
This year’s race represents an expansion from previous years, the release said, since the Kids Mile race — for children ages 12 and under — is new.
Finishers of the Kids Mile will receive a special prize and an opportunity to swim at the Springbrook Pool following their races.
The 10K will follow an out-and-back route from Springbrook Pool to the Greenway system toward the Clayton Homes headquarters facility.
“The extension of the Greenway through Alcoa to Clayton campus is a great asset to the Blount County community,” Black said. “The 10K course along Little River will really show off the beauty of this new section of the Greenway.”
This section was completed at the beginning of 2020 and runs through hilly, rural and creekside landscapes.
Runners and walkers who participate in the 10K will receive a beach towel and entry into Springbrook Pool afterward.
Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation will have the pool open to race participants Saturday morning: The pool later will open to the public for its regular pool hours, beginning at 11 a.m.
During the race, the intersection of Springbrook Road and East Edison Street will be partially closed to cars beginning at 7 a.m. Anyone driving in the area should be cautious around event participants and the immediate Springbrook Pool area, officials said.
Police and road signs will help guide traffic.
To register for the Springbrook Splash 10K and Kids Mile, visit ktc.org. There, runners and walkers also can find more information on this new Alcoa race and other Knoxville Track Club events.
