The Knoxville Track Club is returning to Townsend after hosting a race there in July amid Knoxville’s COVID-19 restrictions.
The Townsend Challenge 15K and 10K will start and finish Sunday at The Abbey, 7765 River Road, Townsend. Runners in the 15K will embark on their course at 7 a.m., while the 10K runners will begin at 7:30 a.m.
Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each age and weight category, and complete results will be posted online on the club’s website, https://www.ktc.org/.
The club has opted to host races in Blount County because of Knoxville’s restrictions on in-person gathering due to COVID-19. A Townsend 10K was held July 18 and also started and ended at The Abbey; it was the club’s first in-person race in five months, as its Knoxville Marathon in March was pushed back due to the pandemic.
The city of Knoxville was only going to allow the club to host 50 people in all, including volunteers and staff members, in what eventually became the Townsend 10K, club Executive Director David J. Black told The Daily Times.
Knoxville’s regulations recently have changed to allow 250 people, but even that wasn’t enough, Black said. In Townsend, the club can use rolling starts to allow people to begin at any time if social distancing allows; in Knoxville, they would have to make 50 people start every 15 minutes.
“It’s not that (only 250 people) is not feasible for us,” Black said, “but if I can go to Townsend and safely do it with maybe 300 or more — we need to be able to do what we can with safety, but less restrictions.”
And the club’s decision to move races to Blount County already has paid dividends, both emotionally and financially. About 300 runners finished the Townsend 10K, and participants were happy overall with the experience, according to survey data Black provided.
In the survey, made up of both runners and volunteers, 50% of respondents rated their overall experience at a 10-out-of-10, and nearly 80% rated how safe they felt at 10s. Additionally, all but one of 121 respondents said they would participate in another Knoxville Track Club event in the near future, according to the survey data.
The races also feature economic incentive for the Townsend area. Of 122 respondents, 19 said they spent between $26-50 in the area during the event on items including food, lodging, gas and souvenirs, while 10 said they spent $51-75.
Five respondents even said they spent $201 or more, and notable attendees included University of Tennessee President and gubernatorial candidate/businessman Randy Boyd.
The Townsend 10K was also an influence on another local race, the Maryville Rebel Run. Black said Maryville City Schools Foundation Executive Director Barbara Jenkins observed the race, then met with the city of Maryville and obtained approval to host the Rebel Run on Aug. 22.
It’s been a hard road for Black in trying to host races while dealing with COVID-19 restrictions. He wants to continue promoting a healthy lifestyle, which is the club’s mission, and only wants to host races if he and the organization know it will be safe, but they often are turned away before even being able to have in-depth conversations about it.
“It has been very frustrating for me,” Black said. “For months now, I’ve felt a bit like a political lobbyist.”
Black isn’t looking to stop hosting races in the area, either. He said he is in talks to potentially host two more races in Blount County.
He has “full confidence” that he can host an event of nearly any size safely, but said the hard part is getting people to trust him. It was different in Blount County, Black added.
“That’s where we have been so grateful for the folks in Townsend,” Black said. “Because they trusted us.”
