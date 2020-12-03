A Knoxville woman was taken into custody during a high-risk traffic stop Thursday after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Sonya Nicole Jenkins, 37, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 12:48 a.m. Dec. 3 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, simple possession/casual exchange, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and a warrant out of Knox County. She was being held on a $10,000 bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 22 and a 9 a.m. hearing Feb. 25 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states officers were notified at approximately 12:04 a.m. of a stolen GMC Acadia driving south on Alcoa Highway near River Trace Boulevard. The officers followed it to a gas pump at Exxon, 2758 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa.
After confirming it was a stolen vehicle, officers initiated a high-risk traffic stop, with the reporting officer standing behind the vehicle’s driver-side door and pointing “my Glock 22 duty weapon at (driver) Sonya Jenkins.” Meanwhile, another officer arrived.
Jenkins began to exit her vehicle, without being told to do so, when the reporting officer turned on the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights, the report states. The reporting officer had Jenkins put her hands on her head, turn away and slowly walk backward to the officers.
Jenkins was handcuffed, and Blount County Sheriff’s deputies arrived.
“Once the vehicle was cleared and confirmed to not have any other occupants, I holstered my duty weapon,” the reporting officer wrote in the report. “No officers were injured during this high-risk stop.”
Jenkins allegedly told officers she had heroin in her wallet, which was in the vehicle’s driver-side door handle, and a scale in her bra. During a search of the vehicle, officers found two cut straws with white residue inside, plus two tied-up plastic bags in the wallet, both containing substances believed to be heroin.
A search by another officer revealed a meth pipe, four syringes and a digital scale.
Jenkins was taken to Blount County jail. She was arrested on the theft of a motor vehicle charge and cited for the driving on a revoked license, simple possession/casual exchange and drug possession charges.
The total value of the stolen vehicle was $8,500.
