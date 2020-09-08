A Knoxville woman was taken into custody early Labor Day after law enforcement said she possessed a handgun and was driving while under the influence.
Karen Marie Brown, 56, Knoxville, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 2:45 a.m. Sept. 7 and charged with possessing a handgun while under the influence and driving while under the influence.
She was released on bonds totaling $4,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing Sept. 10 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states an officer responded to Alcoa Highway at 1:48 a.m. regarding an impaired driver. The officer saw a Chevrolet Trailblazer drifting in between lanes and braking for no apparent reason as it traveled north on the highway.
The officer stopped the vehicle near Starlite Road and found the driver, Brown, to have bloodshot and glassy eyes and the smell of alcohol on her breath and person, the report states. There was also a smell of alcohol in the vehicle, according to the report.
Brown allegedly told the officer she had consumed three beers at her “baby daddy’s house,” and had also consumed vodka and whiskey at a nearby bar. There also reportedly was an unknown alcoholic beverage in two cups in the vehicle’s center console.
After conducting field sobriety tests, the officer decided Brown was under the influence of an intoxicant. Brown also allegedly admitted to possessing a handgun; a .380 Taurus PT738, two magazines and nine bullets were found inside her purse, the report states.
Brown was taken to the Blount County jail, then to Blount Memorial Hospital for a blood sample. Following the collection, she was sent back to the jail.
