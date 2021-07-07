A Knoxville woman was booked into the Blount County jail early Wednesday after a deputy allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in her vehicle.
Derry Denise Breeden, 51, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 3:20 a.m. July 7 and charged with simple possession, possessing drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. She was being held on bonds totaling $7,000 pending a 9 a.m. hearing July 14 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states a deputy saw a vehicle driven by Breeden make several turns down different streets after seeing his patrol vehicle, in an alleged attempt to avoid detection.
When the deputy pulled Breeden over on Chapman Highway, he found a white substance Breeden said was methamphetamine in her vehicle, as well as a cut straw with white residue, drug paraphernalia and needles, the report states.
