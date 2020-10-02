An 82-year-old Knoxville woman died Tuesday, Sept. 29, after going into cardiac distress in Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park said Friday in a press release.
The deceased was identified as Ima M. King, who was at the visitor contact station and bookstore area near Cable Mill when she suffered cardiac symptoms at 2:31 p.m.
Bystanders and park rangers "performed life-saving measures including CPR and use of an automated external defibrillator (AED). The patient remained unresponsive and was pronounced deceased" at 3 p.m., the release stated.
No additional details were made available; it is not known why the park waited three days to report the death.
