Tina and Ben Gibson call their babies “old souls” — a suitable name considering the two girls were conceived more than 20 years ago.
In October, the Knoxville couple brought into the world Molly Everette Gibson, who was born from a 27-year-old frozen embryo.
Molly Gibson’s birth broke the world record for the longest-frozen embryo to result in a live birth — a record previously held by Molly’s sister, Emma Wren Gibson, who was born in 2017 from a 24-year-old embryo.
To make the Gibsons’ story even more unique, both embryos came from the same donor, making Molly and Emma full genetic siblings.
infertility Journey
Tina Gibson always wanted to be a mother. One of eight children, she said babies were always on her mind. When at age 19 she married Ben, she held onto that desire.
While Tina was a senior in college, the couple officially began trying to start a family, but they weren’t hopeful as Ben has cystic fibrosis. According to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 97% to 98% of men with CF suffer from infertility.
“We also already knew that we would have fertility issues,” Tina Gibson said. “We knew that there were probably going to be issues. There was a chance, but it was a small chance.”
So they began to think about alternative ways to have children, eventually landing on standard adoption.
“We were both completely OK with that,” Tina Gibson. “That’s what we wanted to do.”
After Tina and Ben Gibson made up their minds about adopting babies, Tina’s parents sent her in May 2016 a news article about embryo adoption. Tina said for months the couple couldn’t stop thinking about the article.
The couple began researching embryo adoption, eventually landing on the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC) headquartered in Knoxville.
Tina said she would spend hours on the website reading personal narratives from families who used embryo adoption.
In August 2016, Tina and Ben decided that embryo adoption was something they officially wanted to try.
“Infertility is hard,” Tina Gibson said. “It is really hard to get to a place where you’re going to accept that you’re never going to birth a baby, and so even though I knew that, it was hard for me to get to a point where I was like ‘OK I’m done with that.’ And so once I had reached that point, I didn’t want to go back. Once I gave up traditional adoption for now and put it back on the table that I could experience pregnancy, I think that everything just fell into place.”
Going through the process
The journey through embryo adoption was fairly easy, Tina said — something refreshing after years of trying to conceive to no avail.
“It just seemed like nothing was going the way we wanted to go,” she said. “And then when we tried embryo adoption, it went so smooth.”
The couple began the NEDC paperwork in August 2016 and by March 2017 were in the doctor’s office preparing to have an embryo implanted.
Months later, Emma was born.
The couple returned to NEDC three years later in hopes of having another child. When they got to the implantation appointment, they were told the embryos Tina was receiving were from the same donor that had given Emma’s.
“I just think it’s so exciting,” Tina Gibson said. “We were happy more for Emma, that she would get to have a sibling that she could relate to because I don’t know what it’s going to be like for her. … It really didn’t matter for us, but for her, I’m so happy.”
Eight months later, 6-pound 13-ounce Molly Gibson was born on Oct. 26 — breaking scientific ground in embryo implantation.
East Tennessee’s relationship with embryo adoption
NEDC was founded in Knoxville in 2003. The organization performed its first embryo transfer in 2004. The first birth as a result of an NEDC embryo implantation occurred in 2005.
In the first 10 years of operation, the donation center facilitated the births of 500 babies. Since 2015, more than 500 additional babies have been born after embryo implantation at the center.
Altogether, 1,014 babies have been born from frozen embryos at NEDC — more than any other embryo donation center in the world, NEDC Marketing and Development Director Mark Mellinger said.
“We are seeing a lot more people now. We’ve been able to expand our staff and that’s been good,” Mellinger said. “And also, interest has grown in the past few years.”
NEDC shares its West Knoxville facility with its medical partner Southeastern Fertility.
Southeastern Fertility reproductive endocrinologists Drs. Jeffrey Keenan and John Gordon handle the medical side of embryo adoption — implantation and checking in with the women until they’re 10 weeks along — while NEDC approves applicants, matches parents with donor embryos and assists with financial requirements.
A Christian organization, NEDC typically gives approved parents three implantation attempts. Of the parents who do all three attempts, there’s roughly an 85% to 90% success rate.
“We believe that God has chosen to bless the work, and we’re just really grateful for that,” Mellinger said.
High praises of embryo freezing and adoption have not always been sung in East Tennessee, however.
In 1989, Maryville made national headlines when a recently divorced couple sparked litigation over ownership of their embryos, which were frozen while the couple was still married.
Mary Sue Davis, later Stowe, wanted the seven embryos frozen during the couple’s marriage to remain that way, so that she would be able to birth children with the embryos in the future. Her ex-husband, Junior Davis, eventually wanted the embryos to be destroyed, stating he wanted to have a say as to when his sperm created children.
Blount County Judge W. Dale Young ruled in Stowe’s favor, stating that the life began at conception and therefore the embryos were children, not property, and a custody battle was more legally fitting for the situation. As it stood, the embryos were considered property, and the couple was fighting for ownership as they ironed out the terms of their divorce.
Junior Davis took Young’s ruling to the appellate court, which overturned Young’s ruling and gave joint custody to the couple, treating the embryos as property. The court ruled the former husband and wife had to agree on the embryos’ future.
In 1992, Stowe appealed to the Supreme Court of Tennessee. During the Supreme Court proceedings, Stowe shifted from wanting to use the embryos to produce her own children to wanting to donate the embryos, so couples with difficulty conceiving would be able to have children.
“I was in the courtroom and I was very disappointed because that meant the father wanted to openly destroy them,” Mary Sue’s attorney Dick Hash told The Daily Times in 2014. “He had his reasons — he had a poor childhood and he didn’t want his kids raised the same way, and he wanted to make sure these embryos had a father. His position was, ‘I don’t want to give these to someone I don’t know, so they should be destroyed.’”
In 1992, the Supreme Court of Tennessee upheld the appellate court’s ruling, stating Junior Davis had the right to have the embryos destroyed.
Also in 1992, the embryos that led to the births of Emma and Molly Gibson were frozen.
Now, the healthy girls live on a farm in Knoxville, where Emma plays with stuffed animals and asks her parents to put a popcorn garland on the Christmas tree.
“What 3-year-old even knows what popcorn garland is?” Tina Gibson said. “But she brings it up and I’m like, ‘It’s that ‘90s baby, she can’t help it.’”
