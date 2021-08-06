A Knoxville woman charged with executing a wire fraud scheme entered a guilty plea Thursday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Knoxville.
Porsha Tims Bush, 41, faces imprisonment of up to 20 years, a fine of up to $250,000 and supervised release for up to three years. She is set to be sentenced Jan. 7, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Katherine Crytzer.
Bush fraudulently applied for 10 loans worth $547,286 through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
Eight of Bush’s applications were accepted, and she used the money for personal matters, the release states. She has agreed to pay $471,621 in restitution to her victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.