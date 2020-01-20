A pilot program has started in Blount County with Kroger and Walgreens bringing the grocery chain’s products to the pharmacy chain’s stores and vice versa.
The companies announced jointly in August that customers had reacted favorably to the grocer’s “Restock Kroger” pilot project and to Walgreens’ participation in the Kroger Express pilot plan conducted in northern Kentucky near Kroger’s Cincinnati headquarters.
Success of that original pilot to “test and learn in a retail setting” prompted expansion of the pilot to an “exploratory format” in Knoxville, according to the companies.
In November, Kroger and Walgreens said they had completed the first phase of a Knoxville pilot rollout featuring the expansion of Kroger Express and Kroger Pickup at select Walgreens stores as well as the launch of Walgreens’ owned-brand health and beauty products in select Kroger stores.
At that time, stocking of seven of 17 Kroger stores and nine of 35 Walgreens stores had been completed. The remainder were expected to be completed by spring 2020.
There was no mention of the Blount County Walgreens stores being part of this expanded phase of the project, but it is obvious now that they are.
No one at Walgreens in Blount County was authorized to speak on the record, but an eyeball check proved two of the four Blount County Walgreens are already participating in the Kroger partnership.
On Monday, exterior roadside signage outside the Walgreens at 1602 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Maryville, didn’t yet indicate what had taken place last week on the store’s shelves. But inside, wall signage identified a significant area of the store dedicated to Simple Truth and other Kroger brands.
A wide variety of nonperishables, including food and nonfood products, were already stocked and being sold. Glass-covered displays of refrigerated and frozen foods, ranging from ice cream to dinners to packaged meats, covered the walls. Fresh vegetables are expected to be added soon, although Kroger-product availability will vary store to store.
The Alcoa Walgreens at 225 N. Hall Road has a new road sign indicating it is now selling Kroger products. But not quite,not yet. Stocking of the grocery brands was expected to start as early as late Monday and be completed by Jan. 27.
There were no visible indicators Monday that the two Walgreens in West Maryville, are part of the expanded pilot — but just wait.
The plan is for the store at 220 Foothills Mall Drive to be stocked from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, The Daily Times has learned.
The store at 2409 U.S. Highway 411 South is scheduled to get its Kroger merchandise from Feb. 28 to March 4.
Expansion of the pilot will further test the viability of offering Kroger brands, including Simple Truth organic foods, into the drug retailer’s stores, while adding Walgreen’s health-and-beauty products to the grocery’s offerings.
“Our growing relationship with Walgreens is just one more way Kroger is making life easier and better for even more customers — because everyone deserves to have affordable, easy-to-enjoy, fresh food,” Jeff Talbot, Kroger’s vice president of new business development, said in a statement released jointly by the companies.
“Working with Kroger, we’re continuing to reinvent our customer offerings to meet shoppers’ evolving needs, which includes offering private-label grocery and health products at a great value, through an integrated omnichannel experience,” said Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president of operations.
Most Walgreens locations will feature a full Kroger Express assortment, with up to 2,700 products. Other stores, on average, will offer 2,300 products.
Most of the Walgreens pilot stores also will provide customers with Kroger Pickup that allows shoppers to place a digital order on kroger.com or through the Kroger app for curbside pickup at participating locations.
Both companies plan to use the expanded pilot program, including the Blount County stores, to continue to assess customer response to the product-sharing plan.
Industry analysts have noted the partnership is in keeping with other national retailers, such as CVS, Walmart and Amazon with it’s Whole Food acquisition, forging corporate ties to keep pace with shifting consumer buying patterns.
